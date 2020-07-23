James Yorkston Confirms Second Hand Orchestra Partnership

James Yorkston joins with Swedish group The Second Hand Orchestra for new album 'The Wide, Wide River'.

The record lands on January 22nd, and the project has its roots in a long-standing friendship between James Yorkston and Karl-Jonas Winqvist, the founder and leader of the Second Hand Orchestra.

The Scottish songwriter recorded the album in Sweden across a three day period, and to encourage freshness in the performances the Second Hand Orchestra only heard one song before the tapes began to roll.

'The Wide, Wide River' is out on January 22nd, and it's led by new single 'Struggle' - a tender song, one with a lullaby feel.

An ode to his children, James Yorkston sings: “And I hope I can tell you that I love you, when you are too old to be told...”

He comments: “It’s me telling my kids that it’s ok to not be ok, and that indeed, sometimes I struggle...”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Ella Mary Leather

2. To Soothe Her Wee Bit Sorrows

3. Choices, Like Wild Rivers

4. Struggle

5. There Is No Upside

6. A Droplet Forms

7. A Very Old-Fashioned Blues

8. We Test The Beams

