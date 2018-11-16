James Yorkston Announces New Album 'The Route To The Harmonium'

James Yorkston is set to release new album 'The Route To The Harmonium' on February 22nd.

The Scottish songwriter is set to play a handful of solo shows in the run up to Christmas, and might just drop in a few surprises for fans.

Completing work on his new record, James Yorkston is set to release his new studio album in the opening weeks of 2019.

'The Route To The Harmonium' lands on February 22nd, and it finds James Yorkston pondering "the life that carries on around me..."

He explains: “I guess, as a musician and writer, I find myself reacting to what goes on around. So, this album is about life, the life that carries on around me. There’s family, place, and the being away from family that the life of a touring musician brings… But there’s also reference to friends departed – the hows, the whys – When a friend jumps ship it’s always a haymaker to the gut, you know? And this album is about them, but it’s more about us, us who are left behind...”

New song 'My Mouth Ain't No Bible' is online now, a stark and haunting piece of music complete with some striking visuals.

Photo Credit: Ren Rox

