James Vincent McMorrow, Kenny Beats Link For 'I Should Go'

James Vincent McMorrow and Kenny Beats team up for ‘I Should Go’.

The songwriter is keen to experiment, working with different collaborators and absorbing different influences.

'I Should Go' is a case in point, with hip-hop producer Kenny Beats sparring alongside the vocalist.

It's a deft collaboration, with James pushing his music into a different realm, while retaining that recognisable emotional pull.

Steering the lyric, he comments: "It's not about what we want, it's about what we need. A lot of time I don't think there's a difference between those two things. But there is, a big one. I do not need a lot of the things I think I do, and there are other things that feel unimportant but are in fact the foundations that I exist on top of."

"I'll genuinely never figure out which is which, I still obsess over dumb shit and I still take so much for granted. To say I'm getting more comfortable with my chaos is probably untrue, doubt I'll ever be comfortable. But I do understand it a little more, and I think I embrace it a little more; embrace the chaos of it all."

"I fucking adore this song, the second I put the guitar parts together I knew it was going to be something I adored. I sat in a room with Kenny and played him what I had and I think he immediately got it; I had this feeling going into the studio that day that he was the person who could take the idea and elevate it into the space I wanted it to be. I was definitely correct."

Tune in now.

