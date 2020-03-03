James Vickery's 'Spanish Rose' Is A Dashing Slice Of UK R&B

English vocalist James Vickery has shared his new single 'Spanish Rose'.

The songwriter's bold R&B sound is rooted in that sterling voice, with his vocal delivery truly excelling in its emotional impact.

New EP 'Overture' lands on March 25th, with Vickery working alongside a close-knit team of producers.

New single 'Spanish Rose' was steered by Maths Time Joy and Louis Mattrs, with their interlocking electronics providing a firm foundation.

It's a stellar platform for James Vickery to work from, with his delicious R&B vocal pirouetting around different melodic corners.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Harvey Pearson

