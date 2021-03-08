James Vickery's 'LOUDER' Is A Brave, Revealing Documentary

James Vickery has a very natural grasp of songwriting.

It's something he understands implicitly, a skill he utilises to produce soulful, revelatory tracks that light up unexplored aspects of his psyche.

New album 'Songs That Made Me Feel' is out now, and it grapples with some of the challenges he has faced over the years.

When he was much younger, James was actually diagnosed with a tumour in his left ear - surgery saved his life, but he lost hearing in that ear, and was forced to undergo extensive speech therapy.

New documentary 'LOUDER' explores this; a personal and highly moving insight into his health issues, and how he has moved beyond this.

James Vickery comments: "For years I’ve been so ashamed and self conscious of my story. I’m hoping the documentary sheds some light on how I got to this point. My disability is not something I talk about a lot but in recent years I’ve found it extremely therapeutic to be more open and honest about it, as I would not be the man I am today otherwise."

Directed by Cam Turnbull, it's a revealing and profoundly revealing insight into the determination James Vickery has shown on his journey.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Harry McCulloch

