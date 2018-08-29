James Vickery Finds Inner Strength With 'Violet'

Rising R&B songwriter James Vickery has enjoyed a stellar 12 months.

Releasing his debut EP and selling out two London headline shows, a recent performance for Berlin video channel COLORS went viral.

With his second EP due to drop on August 31st, each new step from the talented newcomer seems to take him closer to some uncharted goal.

We're able to share new song 'Violet' ahead of the EP's release, and it's a beautiful piece of songwriting, oddly wistful as it conjures fragrant R&B textures.

A song about finding inner strength and moving past the bad times, it's blessed by that wonderful vocal, and a subtle, nuanced arrangement. He comments:

"'Violet' is a play on words for feeling Blue. It’s around a point when you feel everything is trying to keep you from being with your significant other, but despite all the signs and the negative aura surrounding it, you would never let anything keep you from being together."

"It’s feel-good, warm, which in my opinion, is everything a good relationship should represent.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.