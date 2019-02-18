James Taylor Says Joni Mitchell Is "Coming Back"

James Taylor seems to have let slip that Joni Mitchell is working on new music.

Joni Mitchell's 2007 album 'Shine' is coming to vinyl later this year, and it seems the legendary songwriter might be ready to share something new.

James Taylor spoke to the Guardian , reminiscing about those immortal Laurel Canyon sessions from the early 70s.

However he also revealed that Joni Mitchell - a long-time friend and occasional collaborator - is preparing to work on another project.

"We’ve continued to have a friendship and, well, I recently sort of re-engaged with Joni, and that’s been wonderful. She came to a show of mine recently, at the Hollywood Bowl, which was an unusual thing for her to do," he says.

Joni Mitchell suffered an aneurysm in 2015, but now - according to James Taylor - she is "coming back".

He says: "She’s recovering, she’s coming back – which is an amazing thing to be able to do – and I wonder what she has to tell us about that... I think she’s coming back musically ... It’s amazing to see her come back to the surface."

James Taylor will release his new album 'American Standard' on February 28th.

