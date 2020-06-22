James Smith Moves Away From Loss With 'My Oh My'

East London born James Smith returns with his beautiful single 'My Oh My'.

Raised in Essex, the songwriter endured a troubled adolescence, with music becoming his compass.

Finding his way out of this downward spiral was key, and these experiences form the fulcrum of his opening pair of EPs.

New single 'My Oh My' is the second instalment to his 'District Line' EP, which will land in Spring.

Martin Luke Brown worked extensively with James in the studio, helping to bring his ambitions to life.

The spartan piano line feels so assertive yet also suggestive, while the vocal is perhaps the most emotionally redolent James has yet achieved.

Beautifully done, 'My Oh My' is about a break up, and learning to deal with loss; blunt yet sophisticated, he's able to say what is on his mind in a potent, universal manner.

He explains...

“‘My Oh My’ is a song about loss, of any type really. I wanted to write something that wasn't too specific to my situation and felt simple but powerful; something that could stand as the voice of a lot of people. At its most basic form, it is a break-up song, the most pertinent lyric for me being “you’re on my mind, but you’re out my arms” - the feeling of someone still being present but not in the physical sense. Sometimes break-ups can feel like this, like a death, a mourning. This song explores that side of a break-up, that feeling of loss.”

The video stars James Smith, and offers some rooftop ruminations - check it out below.

