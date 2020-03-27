James Righton, Melt Yourself Down Confirm Clash Cares Broadcasts

Clash Cares is set to get into full swing across the weekend, bringing you some superb live performances, DJ sets, and much, much more.

A new strand from Clash, we aim to use Clash Cares as a means to break down the barriers of self-isolation, bringing you some superb music along the way.

Tonight (March 27th) at 5pm jazz renegades Melt Yourself Down will be performing on Facebook Live. The group’s new album ‘100% YES’ has only been out for a few hours, and this very special performance is one of the only ways you’ll be able to catch the material in a live setting.

Coupled with an interactive Q&A, this’ll be a must-watch for anyone captivated by recent developments in UK jazz, and beyond.

One time Klaxon turned full time dad, James Righton’s fantastic new album ‘The Performer’ found the songwriter easing into adulthood, returning to some of the inspirations that first grabbed his imagination.

Clash writer Yasmin Cowan was infatuated, swooning at “a cinematic journey with poignant lyricism, exquisite production and charismatically seductive soundscapes...”

To celebrate the release, James Righton will be performing an intimate live set exclusively for Clash readers, over on our Instagram page at 7.30pm.

We’ll be hosting a very special Sunday Morning Record Club this weekend, celebrating The Streets’ iconic debut album ‘Original Pirate Material’.

With UKG re-asserting itself on club culture we’ve decided to take a look back at this modern classic, a record that truly hasn’t aged since Mike Skinner first set foot into the studio.

The Manor recently completed a full UK tour alongside The Streets, and they’ll be leading the chat at 10am on Sunday (March 29th) over on our Twitter .

That’s not all, though. Incendiary grime force Yizzy has recorded an exclusive freestyle for Clash, while a live-streaming mix series gets under way next week, with sets from Notion and Nathan Dawe.

Alongside this, former cover star Rina Sawayama will take part in an Insta-Live Q&A, focussing on self-care in a time of self-isolation.

Join us. Clash Cares.

