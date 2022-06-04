James Righton Announces New Album 'Jim, I'm Still Here'

UK songwriter James Righton has laid out plans for new album 'Jim, I'm Still Here'.

As a key component of Mercury winners Klaxons the songwriter built a formidable arsenal of neon-strewn bangers, before the band disintegrated.

Turning solo, his 2020 album 'The Performer' saw James Righton grapple with his own identity, a supple, often moving reinvention.

Since then, he's been recruited for ABBA's 'live' band for their upcoming London residency, before reinventing himself once more.

New album 'Jim, I'm Still Here' is out on July 8th, and it channels 80s synth funk amid its preening artistry.

Penned from the perspective of an outrageous, rock star ego, 'Jim...' is a response to the family-based serenity James Righton experienced though lockdown.

He explains...

"The alter ego of Jim came to me whilst promoting my previous album ‘The Performer’ during the first week of lockdown. Life shut down and became centered around family and domestic life. At the same time (and this did feel rather strange) I had to promote 'The Performer'. I was asked more and more to live stream concerts through various social media platforms. So. I’d put the kids to sleep, head downstairs to my garage studio, put on my Gucci suit and became someone else. The juxtaposition of these two lives felt extreme but also interesting to me. I created Jim. Jim would be the deluded rockstar, living out his fantasies from the confines of his garage. James was Dad."

"At the same time as creating Jim I also spent more time than ever thinking. Just thinking. I thought about the people I love, the people I miss, the places I wanted to go to, the things I wanted to do. I was looking forward and back. Time allowed thoughts in. Thoughts became words and the words became songs. I wrote about my wife, my children, friends who I miss and a friend who sadly passed away from Covid during the first month of the pandemic. As a result this album is more personal, raw and unlike any other I’ve made. I let the words dictate."

"To be clear Jim and James are both me. Jim is an exaggerated semi fictional version of me. James changes nappies, makes dinner and reads bedtime stories to his kids. Jim craves external validation, likes, followers and adds to playlists. But in truth you can never fully detach Jim from James. The balance and constantly shifting nature of this duality I find endlessly fascinating."

"I hope you enjoy the music.”

A 12 track record, the album was crafted alongside David and Stephen Dewaele (Soulwax), while guests include ABBA's own Benny Anderson.

New single 'Pause' is online now, a preening, synth-addled epic that recalls Prince or 80s electro-funk dons Cameo.

