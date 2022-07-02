James Heather Announces New Album 'Invisible Forces'

James Heather will release new album 'Invisible Forces' on April 22nd.

The piano-based composer's debut album was strikingly beautiful, and rightly earned a global audience.

Pensive and poised, the London based artist reinvested in his home studio, utilising a refurbished Bosendorfer 200 grand piano.

New album 'Invisible Forces' is the result, with the LP - which follows last year's acclaimed ‘Modulations: EP2’ - set to land on April 22nd via Ahead Of Our Time.

Thematically, the album muses on themes of personal connection, something intrinsic to the material.

James comments: "Composing these songs gave me an anchor to feel more present in life after some troubling times and sent me on a journey to rediscover a kind of wonderment with the world. I hope the 'Invisible Forces' universe will bring warmth to other people too."

New piece 'Immortal Beloved' is online now, a moment of calm from a composer worth keeping an eye on.

Tune in below.

- - -