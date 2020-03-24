James Dean Bradfield Shares Two Solo Songs

James Dean Bradfield has shared two new solo songs.

Manic Street Preachers frontman Bradfield has seemingly been working on a new album, his first official solo LP since 2006's 'The Great Western'.

The new project explores the life and work of Chilean musician and activist Victor Jara, and features lyrics from Welsh writer Patrick Jones (the brother of Manics cohort Nicky Wire).

Two new songs are online now, and both feel a world away from his day job, while still containing traces of Manic Street Preachers in the DNA.

Stirring and emotive, 'There'll Come A War' and 'Seeking The Room With The Three Windows' are something very intriguing indeed.

Check out both songs below.

