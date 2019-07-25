James Deacon Launches His Debut EP 'The Calling'

South African songwriter James Deacon has packed a lot into his 22 years.

Both personally and creatively he's pursued his desires to fullest, been burned and then returned to his core.

The multi instrumentalist channels these emotions into his new EP, a daring fusion of sounds that moves from the crunching of Mudhoney, say, to the soulful stomp of Al Green via an awareness of hip-hop production.

It's a thrilling ride, with the EP - his first, named 'The Calling' - set to land on July 26th.

A few hours ahead of its release, though, the Johannesburg-based musician has smuggled the tapes over to Clash, and we're able to share this genre-mashing, convention-defying document in its entirety.

Oh, and check out a track by track guide at the bottom.

Tune in now.

'Not Givin' Up'

It’s all about leaving the safety of a day job or desk job and pursuing my dream regardless of how hard it will be to get where I want to go.

Basically life is short and I don't want to waste my life cooped up in the same environment until I die. It's a big fuck you to all the bosses I've ever had and all the people who held me back or told me I wasn't good enough.

'Calling Home'

I wrote 'Calling Home' to help process some overwhelming emotions that I was going through after a family member, Johannes Antonie Kotze, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was a long battle and it took a very heavy toll on the entire family.

I began writing the song from the perspective of Anton’s son, Neston, and tried to imagine what it must have felt like to have this happen to his father. The second verse I wrote after Anton had passed away and I wrote it from his perspective based on what he’d said in his final days.

His message was loud and clear – that everyone should be strong and move on because he knew that this was his time. This song is a tribute to his memory and it’s my attempt at immortalising his memory.

'Son Of Apollo'

This song means a lot to me lyrically because I struggled with drug addiction and alcohol abuse for a long time but I managed to get sober. Writing this song allowed me to go back to that dark part of my life and appreciate how far I've come since then.

The imagery I tried to create with the lyrics is one of a drug-induced environment filled with fake friends and degrees of peer pressure.

'Mamma'

This is about how technology and social media have destroyed my generation. Most people sit opposite each other at dinner whilst staring at their phones and I think if we all spent less time on our devices the world would be a way better place.

'Look Out'

This is the first ever all-rap-verse track that I've written and its message is simple – believe in yourself and be fearless with your expression.

If you do that people will take notice and they'll be on the look out for you. It also has a slight double meaning in that people should look out for me cause I'm shady...

'Monster & Me'

This talks about how, throughout your life you create obstacles and phobias to keep you safe and make you feel in control but in reality, you create your own demons and monsters in your imagination which effectively make you, yourself, the monster.

