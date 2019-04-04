James Deacon Channels Gritty Determination With 'Not Givin' Up'

James Deacon doesn't want to just overcome boundaries, he wants to hurdle them, to breeze past and leave them in the distance.

The South African vocalist is moving at speed, with his undaunted ambition matched by pop songwriting that speaks about achievements fulfilled and rewards gained.

New EP 'The Calling' is incoming, and it's led by emphatic new single 'Not Givin' Up', all shuddering breaks, blasting electronics, and that emphatic vocal.

It's a song about facing up to challenges, about leaving behind the safety net and pursuing your dreams, no matter the cost.

Relentlessly upbeat, it's a gritty but completely addictive introduction. James comments...

"'Not Givin' Up' is all about leaving the safety of a day job or desk job and pursuing my dream regardless of how hard it will be to get where I want to go. Basically life is short and I don't want to waste my life cooped up in the same environment until I die."

"It's a big fuck you to all the bosses I've ever had and all the people who held me back or told me I wasn't good enough."

Tune in now.

