James Blunt Contracted Scurvy

James Blunt has revealed he once contracted scurvy.

The English songwriter decided to switch his diet around, primarily to annoy all his vegan friends.

So: he ate only meat.

The extreme diet caused health issues almost immediately, though, with the songwriter left feeling incredibly unwell.

Heading to the doctor, James Blunt was diagnosed with scurvy, a disease normally associated with pirates, or 19th century prisoners being shipped to Australia.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, he recalled the incident, which took place in his university days.

Studying aerospace manufacturing, engineering and sociology, he explained: "On the engineering side, there were 170 men – and only three girls. And then on the sociology side of things there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans."

"So out of principle I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince, some chicken, maybe with some mayonnaise. And it took me about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and see a doctor, who then said: I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy".

The extreme individual he is, James Blunt took it upon himself to drink huge cartons of Vitamin C everyday in attempt to get better - and almost made himself worse.

Find Table Manners on Apple Music and Spotify.

- - -

Swan Song - James Blunt

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.