James Blake To Play Instagram Live Concert

23 · 03 · 2020

James Blake is set to play a special Instagram Live concert later today (March 23rd).

The songwriter is clearly getting cabin fever, and is itching to perform for fans.

Deciding to launch an Instagram Live concert, the action kicks off at 7pm.

Here's the announce.

He couldn't resist a cheeky joke, however.

James Blake will play an Instagram Live concert at 7pm tonight (March 23rd).

