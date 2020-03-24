James Blake Shares 'You're Too Precious'

James Blake has shared his new single 'You're Too Precious'.

The English songwriter has completed a number of Instagram Live performances of late, showing off an altogether warmer, more whimsical aspect of his personality.

New song 'You're Too Precious' contains traces of this spirit, with the fluttering electronics shot through with light.

Traces of piano meander in the background, while his half-whispered vocal purrs with romantic longing.

A neat forward step from 2019's wonderful 'Assume Form', this one comes highly recommended.

Tune in now.

