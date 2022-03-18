James Blake Shares One-Hour Ambient Soundscape

James Blake has shared a new one-hour soundscape.

The new ambient piece is designed to intertwine with your mind-state, allowing you to relax into sleep.

The English producer - who features on Rosalia's new album, also out today - worked with Endel on the project.

Available to stream through their app, the piece - or so the press note says - "traces an arc from wakefulness to sleep based on scientific input from SleepScore Labs..."

The project is titled Wind Down, with James Blake commenting:

“Wind Down lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way. It’s mesmerising to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel’s AI and I think we’ve invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical.”

Photo Credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney

