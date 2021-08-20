James Blake Shares 'Life Is Not The Same'

James Blake returns with new single 'Life Is Not The Same'.

The English songwriter's new album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' is out on September 10th, and it follows a pair of EPs in 2020.

Evocative single 'Say What You Will' led the way, with James Blake twisting expectations on its follow up.

'Life Is Not The Same' nods towards hip-hop production, with the songwriter working alongside hit production team Take A Daytrip.

Pushing his music in a different direction, it all hinges on his powerful vocal, and those entrancing, hugely open lyrics.

Another side to the songwriter, 'Life Is Not The Same' is a song of progression, one that finds James Blake daring to challenge himself.

Photo Credit: Josh Stadlen

