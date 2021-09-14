James Blake Shares 'Famous Last Words'

James Blake has shared his new song 'Famous Last Words'.

The songwriter's new album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' will now be released on October 8th, the impact pushed back so digital and vinyl drops can align.

It also provides space for more previews, such as excellent new song 'Famous Last Words'.

A moving, tender vocal and a supple arrangement, 'Famous Last Words' illustrates James Blake's continuing evolution, while also leaving him emotionally open.

As Neal Brennan puts it: "My friend James Blake made a break-up song for when you can't get over it and you absolutely fucking should based on their behaviour..."

The song aired through Zane Lowe's Beats on Apple Music show, and you can find 'Famous Last Words' below.

