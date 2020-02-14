James Blake Hits Out At Jameela Jamil Criticism

James Blake has issued a statement commenting on the social media abuse aimed at his partner Jameela Jamil.

The British actress and media personality has come in for several criticism online, especially after her casting in the ball culture themed show Legendary.

Later coming out, the subsequent Twitter-storm also gave rise to the social media propagated theory that she is suffering from munchausen syndrome.

James Blake has been silent throughout this, but has now issued a statement, explaining:

"I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to..."

The statement is clearly emotional, with the songwriter describing his agony at watching what his partner is being put through.

"I actually live with her," he writes. "Her being attractive, tall, and successful doesn't mean she hasn't been sick."

Describing the impact of social media dog-piling, he comments:

"She's just done her best, as most of us are, to help other people with her privilege."

Read the statement in full below:

I would have spoken on this earlier but Jameela asked me not to. Please read x pic.twitter.com/edpC3BRwd8 — James Blake (@jamesblake) February 14, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.