James Blake Announces New Album 'Friends That Break Your Heart'

James Blake is set to release new album 'Friends That Break Your Heart' on September 10th.

The new album is the songwriter's first in three years, and was constructed in Los Angeles; he dubs it "a concept album".

2020 brought the all-new 'Before' and his 'Covers' EP, alongside a number of IG Live sessions featuring new material.

'Friends That Break Your Heart' is due to be released on September 10th, with guests including SZA and Monica Martin; Miles Johnston constructed the artwork.

New single 'Say What You Will' is online now, and FINNEAS features in the video.

Of the single, James says: “The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure

