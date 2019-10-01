James Blake Announces New Album 'Assume Form'

James Blake will release his new album 'Assume Form' on January 18th.

News of the songwriter's next move have been the subject of widespread speculation, with a leaked tracklisting placing some big-hitters on his incoming LP.

Well, it seems that the speculation wasn't too wide of the mark. Announced a few moments ago, new album 'Assume Form' will be released on January 18th, and it's stacked with guests.

Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, ROSALIA, Moses Sumney, and Andre 3000 are all on display, with James Blake sharing a short snippet of new music on Instagram.

Here's the tracklisting:

1. Assume Form

2. Mile High (ft. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)

3. Tell Them (ft. Moses Sumney & Metro Boomin)

4. Into The Red

5. Barefoot In The Park (ft. ROSALÍA)

6. Can't Believe The Way We Flow

7. Are You In Love?

8. Where's The Catch? (ft. André 3000)

9. I'll Come Too

10. Don't Miss It

11. Lullaby For My Insomniac

Catch James Blake at the following shows:

April

7 Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

9 Bristol O2 Academy

18 London Eventim Apollo

