Jamael Dean's 'Infant Eyes' Is A Moment Of Magic

American musician Jamael Dean has shared his beautiful new composition 'Infant Eyes'.

The pianist is only 20 years old, yet is already being lauded for his powerful approach to songwriting.

Rooted in jazz but with an expansive worldview, Jamael Dean's new EP 'Oblivion' is set to land on April 17th.

It was composed in pastoral surroundings, with the musician seeking out clear spaces around Stockton, California.

“I was surrounded by nature and beauty, and was studying a lot about the traditions my family used to have before we were stripped of them,” he says. “I would sit by the river there, meditate, research, and write. I was able to dig deeper into myself in order to find a sound.”

New piece 'Infant Eyes' matches cascading piano notes against the vocals of Sharada Shashidhar.

The purity of approach here that is immensely striking, with the lyrics - so symbolic in their evocation of innocence - interweaving perfectly with Jamael's word-less epiphanies.

