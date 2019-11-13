Jalle's 'Pick Me Up' Is A Stunning Introduction

Jalle has shared his potent debut single 'Pick Me Up' - tune in now.

The Nottingham songwriter discovered his abilities relatively late in life, taking part in a community-led scheme a few years back.

Matching his evident depth of knowledge surrounding UK rap to a fondness for classic songwriting, he's able to fuse these influences into something distinctive and wholly honest.

New single 'Pick Me Up' is a fine debut, with the vocal melody and intonation effectively translating British rap styles into a different context.

Remaining true to himself, 'Pick Me Up' is about our ability to help and hinder one another, and it comes with production from The Nocturns.

Jalle explains: "We were fighting our own demons and we were going to bring each other down..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.