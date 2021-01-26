Jake Whiskin Digs Deep For 'Slow Motion'

Leeds songwriter Jake Whiskin has shared his new single 'Slow Motion'.

The rising force is busy developing his sound, moving forwards by tapping into his roots.

New single 'Slow Motion' follows his 2020 debut EP, and it recalls aspects of the Saddle Creek catalogue.

You could cite Conor Oberst as a strong influence, but there's also a Northern charm that looks wistfully to the future.

Expertly constructed, he sings: "if i cant break away from my past then it will always hold me back..."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.