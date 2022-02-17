Jake Gyllenhaal Responds To Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

Jake Gyllenhaal has offered his thoughts on Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'.

The songwriter recorded a 10 minute version of 'Red (Taylor's Version)', a triumphant display of her artistry.

A takedown of an older ex-partner, 'All Too Well' contained some scorching lyricism, with fans immediately believing that the track offer an insight into the American artist's relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

At the time, the actor kept quiet - apart from locking all comments on his Instagram page, that is.

Speaking to Esquire , Jake Gyllenhaal has now responded, saying the song is "nothing to do with me..."

In the new interview he explains: "It has nothing to do with me. It’s about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that."

Discussing the huge social media speculation surrounding the song, he added: "At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name. That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can—or should, even—take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world. How do we provoke a conversation? We see that in politics. There’s anger and divisiveness, and it’s literally life-threatening in the extreme."

Musing on this, he said: "My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future? Or can we be empowered and empower others while simultaneously putting empathy and civility into the dominant conversation? That’s the discussion we should be having."

Asked if he himself had listened to the song, Jake Gyllenhaal simply said: "No."

Find the full interview

