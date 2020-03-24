Jake Bugg Shares New Single 'Saviours Of The City'

Jake Bugg has announced a new track called ‘Saviours Of The City’, an emotional acoustic song that resonates with present circumstances.

After releasing four albums you might be surprised to know that Bugg is still only 26, with plenty of mileage left in him yet. Armed with his usual choice of accessory, the acoustic guitar, Bugg takes to playing one of his most emotional songs so far.

The guitar being played with the gentlest of touches, Bugg walks through the empty streets of a city, we join him on a tour as he reminisces about mistakes we’ve made: “It’s all on us, the roads and the dust...”

‘Saviours Of The City’ was written last year by Bugg and his friend ONR. On the new track Bugg said, “I wrote this last year with my friend Robert (ONR). It’s a song I didn’t envisage releasing this early, but it seems to resonate with what’s going on right now and makes sense of it for me in some ways”.

‘Saviours Of The City’ is out now with more music from Jake Bugg promised soon.

Words: Matthew Pywell

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.