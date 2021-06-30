jak lvr's Alt-Bop 'Call It Love (If You Want To)' Underlines His Creativity

Teesside bedroom pop artist jak lvr returns with new single 'Call It Love (If You Want To)'.

Across a flurry of singles jak lvr has sketched out a unique identity, a kind of lawless pop spirit.

His latest alt-pop is titled 'Call It Love (If You Want To)', and it leads into his debut EP, which lands on September 10th.

Airing through Clash, 'Call It Love (If You Want To)' dwells on uncertainty and its hazy sonic palette drifts past genre lines.

Semi-formless and intensely melodic, it seemingly sits close to the core of jak lvr's approach.

He comments...

“‘Call It Love' is about being unsure, about both myself and the things I feel and experience. It really gets to the core of why I make music because it addresses the way I feel and I suppose if the song resonates with people I get some sort of validation that I’m not mad and most people live with at least some uncertainty around things that are often presented as knownable variables.”

Tune in now.