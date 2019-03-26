Jai Paul Is Back, Sharing New Material

Reclusive UK artist Jai Paul has shared brand new material.

The songwriter's slim catalogue inspires a dogged cult following, and he shocked fans by overhauling his website.

Introducing a new design, Jai Paul shared two brand new songs alongside the full official release of his leaked 2013 album 'Leak 04-13 (Bait Ones)'.

In a note to fans he spoke of the "trauma and grief" that leak inspired, with Jai Paul and his team contacting police in an effort to find out who was responsible.

Now available online in full, the album sits on Jai Paul's new website.

Hi — Jai Paul (@jai_paul) June 1, 2019

I’ve been working on some music and a website recently so I’d like to share that with you (https://t.co/l4dfB7iq7T) Have a look on desktop if u can, I think it works a bit better on there. I hope u like it, cheers, Jai — Jai Paul (@jai_paul) June 1, 2019

Tune in below.

