Jai Paul, A.K. Paul Confirm New Paul Institute Releases

Jai Paul and A.K. Paul have released two new tracks on their Paul Institute label.

The pair spearhead the project, and last year found premises in West London for a permanent home.

Designed to support new talent, the Paul Institute has just released two brand new track.

Online now, the releases features 'Masquerade' by Reinen and 'Red Light Drive' by previous A.K. Paul collaborator HIRA.

You can hear the tracks at the Paul Institute website.

