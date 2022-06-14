Jah Digga Shares Nostalgic Single 'Grandma's Place'

Jah Digga has shared his warm, nostalgic single 'Grandma's Place'.

Out now, the track finds the spoken word artist reflecting on familial ties with Afro-Caribbean communities, and the securities of his grandmother's home.

A song about food, music, and culture, 'Grandma's Place' has a jazz lilt courtesy of the breathy saxophone line, while Georgia Copeland supplies a soulful counter vocal.

Vital London rapper Ghetts contributes a sterling feature, lifting Jah Digga's energy to the next level.

He comments: “Working with Ghetts, who is a pioneer of grime music, was an honour. Getting his respect and advice and collaborating together proves I haven’t been wasting my time for all these years. There’s no better sign of appreciation.”

“Everyone has that same feeling of going to their grandma’s house when they were little. I wanted to capture that energy. It’s important to me to write songs about the everyday, the little things that are important in my life and in my community. How it feels to be a dad, an uncle, a brother, a son, a grandson and how this changes you as a person.”

Tune in now.

