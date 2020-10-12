JAEL Looks Ahead With New Single 'Catching Feels'

Dutch raised vocalist JAEL returns with new single 'Catching Feels'.

The songwriter transposes R&B tropes within a club-ready framework, producing something pretty special in the process.

Receiving acclaim from his homeland to Australia via the States, a co-sign from cult label Soulection capped a memorable 2019.

New single 'Catching Feels' finds JAEL looking to the future, a funky dancefloor heater that taps into his vintage leanings.

R&B extrovert Foolie $urfin is on hand for a neat guest spot, adding balance to JAEL's superbly disciplined songwriting.

Tune in now.

