Jadu Heart Share Evocative Two-Part Single 'The Gloom That Looms'

Jadu Heart make extra-dimensional pop music.

Sometimes they're playing a role, at others they're deadly serious - it's hard to tell, but impossible to shrug off.

New two-part release 'The Gloom That Looms' was produced alongside Guy Sigsworth, a figure famed for his work alongside Bjork, amongst others.

Adding fresh nuance to their work, Jadu Heart excel under his care, completing two of their finest works yet.

'Heroin Song' and 'The Cure' aren't for the faint-hearted, but these impossibly beautiful alt-pop vignettes are weighed down by some kind of terrible truth.

Pained, at times melancholic, there's an openness to Jadu Heart's work which ensures that you can't shrug them off lightly.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.