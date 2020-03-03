Jadu Heart Release New Single 'Suddenly I Know Who You Are'

Bristol-based duo Jadu Heart have dropped their latest single ‘Suddenly I Know Who You Are’.

The pair continue their journey into indie rock psychedelia with the new track, which juxtaposes a heavy and hypnotic guitar melody with their ethereal vocals.

‘Suddenly I Know Who You Are’ is somehow elegant while still feeling relatively unbalanced, as the dark riff rumbles throughout.

The track is the third single to be released from their upcoming second album, with the new project moving beyond the fictional alter-egos – Dina and Faro – they adopted for their debut album. ‘Melt Away’ was released last August and was well received by fans. The duo also worked with Mura Masa back in 2017 – collaborating on ‘U Never Call Me’.

Jadu Heart described the new single as:

“Something to put on in your bedroom and air guitar to, with your eyes closed on a sunny day. We wanted the whole album to have a hedonistic feel of enjoying the fun of over the top guitar solos and distorted sounds. ‘Suddenly I Know Who You Are’ was created as fuel for that feeling.”

Jadu Heart kick off their UK tour this week - they’ll be visiting Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Brighton and London over next eight days.

Words: Will Rosebury

