Jaden's 'Cabin Fever' Is A "Quarantine Love Song"

Jaden has shared his new single 'Cabin Fever'.

The young creative has been effected by lockdown, forcing him to turn inwards.

His new single reflects this process, with 'Cabin Fever' billed "a quarantine love song..."

Produced by Burns and written by Jaden himself, it's a woozy piece of future warp with an R&B flourish.

He says: "'Cabin Fever' is my vision of a quarantine love song. It’s made to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good..."

Tune in now.

