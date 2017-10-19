Jaden Smith Releases Album On Instagram

Jaden Smith has released a full studio album on Instagram.

'SYRE: The Electric Album' is out now, and seems to follow directly on from last year's 'SYRE' full length.

Electric takes on the original material, it hasn't appeared on streaming services, but is available through Instagram.

Each track is paired with newly commissioned visuals, an immersive experiences that you can dive into via Smith's account.

It's set to be a busy summer for the pop prodigy - Jaden Smith also appears in the film Skate Kitchen, slated to be released on August 10th.

SYRE: The Electric Album A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on Jul 8, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

