Jadell's 'All Over Me' Is A Full-On Dancefloor Rattler

Electronic producer Jadell returns with new full-on dancefloor rattler 'All Over Me'.

The experienced producer continually keeps ahead of the pack, with his innate grasp of club culture forever melded with the latest innovations.

With more than his fair share of house belters to pick from, Jadell recently discarded the past, looking firmly to the future.

Forever challenging himself, Jadell recentlt released new track 'All Over Me' and it's a full throttle return from one of the best in the game.

A stellar system workout, it's a dancefloor mover that surprises at every turn, tailored by one of the best to do it.

Out now, it's gained support from Dan Greenpeace and Jon Kennedy, alongside some high profile plays across the land.

A summer smash, you can check out 'All Over Me' below.

