Jade Bird Announces Debut Album

Jade Bird is set to release her self-titled debut album on April 19th.

The singer seems to enrapture at every turn, with her opening flurry of singles quickly seizing a nationwide audience.

Signed to Glassnote, her imperious pop has a soulful feel, a maturity that belies her 21 years.

“This album is my experience, direct and undiluted, of the past two years. Every decision I’ve made has culminated into this magical process, just as every word I’ve written has spun into these songs. It changes in style, like most of my music, and tries to dodge boxes and genres but the consistency is me - a young woman really trying to figure it out.”

Tracklisting:

Ruins

Lottery

I Get No Joy

Side Effects

My Motto

Does Anybody Know

Uh Huh

Good At It

17

Love Has All Been Done Before

Going Gone

If I Die

