JADA's 'Lonely' Is A Colossal Return

Danish pop riser JADA has shared her colossal new single 'Lonely' - tune in now.

The singer's opening one-two marked her out as a stellar Nordic pop voice, two entrancing doses of vivid digital melody.

With her debut EP incoming JADA is ready to share something new, and 'Lonely' kicks off her account for 2019.

Perfectly poised, it's an appropriate mission statement with JADA using the song as a space to secure an identity of her own.

She comments: "The song is about being so caught up in the fear of getting hurt, that it stops you from doing things that you feel in your heart. Not just in romantic relationships, but in other parts of life as well. Life can feel so confusing and scary and this song is about trusting and following yourself and your heart.”

Tune in now.

