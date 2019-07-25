Jacques Greene Announces New Album 'Dawn Chorus'

Jacques Greene will release new album 'Dawn Chorus' on October 18th.

The Montreal producer has broadened his sound, introducing a number of fresh collaborators to the creative process.

The incoming LP - his first since 2017's excellent 'Feel Infinite' - boasts instrumentation from film composer Brian Reitzell (Lost In Translation), cello by London’s Oliver Coates, additional production from Clams Casino, and contributions from ambient artist Julianna Barwick, rapper Cadence Weapon and singers Ebhoni and Rochelle Jordan.

Released on LuckyMe, the album will be accompanied by a flurry of live shows, including an already sold out, and highly intimate, London show.

New song 'Do It Without You' is online now, and it's a feast of electronics from Jacques Greene - moving from lush ambient scenes to piercing rave atmospherics, it's a real head-long rush into the unknown.

Tune in now.

Catch Jacques Greene at London's St. Pancras Old Church on October 18th.

