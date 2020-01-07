Jacquard Looms Share Murky New Release 'BITE'

Rising rap three-piece Jacquard Looms have shared atmospheric new single 'BITE'.

The trio hail from West London, three musicians brought together by friendship and common goals.

New single 'BITE' continues their ascent, and its a murky rap roller, one that comes heavy on the dystopian vibes.

Completed under lockdown, the track's rolling snare-driven beat nods to Stateside trap, while retaining its UK identity.

Watch out for the purring Spanish bars, with Jacquard Looms emphasising their international scope.

Self-directed under lockdown, you can watch the twilight video for 'BITE' below.

