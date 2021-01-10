Jacobs Morgan Finds Expression With 'One Twenty Five'

Jacobs Morgan has shared new pop cut 'One Twenty Five'.

With the world opening up and clubs resuming, Jacob Banks is ready to tap back into his carefree energy.

He's not about to be dragged down, though, and wants to pursue the paths in life which will serve him.

New single 'One Twenty Five' is about that late night energy, a frisky pop mover with a feel for club culture's innate physicality.

Lyrically, Jacobs Morgan pushes back against fuckboys, while also embracing these newly rediscovered freedoms.

He comments...

“This is a song about those of us who’ve been hung up on fuckboys whilst attempting to have a night out, but it’s also a fab groovy bop. We worked really hard on making sure the song feels as if it builds as it goes on, not giving away too much too early, and maintaining the queer vogue-esque energy which propels it forwards. I wished so badly for us to be together in person, but the situation of the past year didn't allow for it”.

Tune in now.