Jackson Wang's 'Blow' Is A Dynamic About-Turn

Jackson Wang returns with new single 'Blow'.

The new single is the icon's first English language release in 2022, and it represents another bold about-turn.

The ever-creative star blends punchy guitar riffs with stadium-level pop fireworks, reaching for the heavens in the process.

A larger-than-life return, 'Blow' is a hugely dynamic future-pop offering, while the lavish visuals introduce his Magic Man persona.

Guided by long-time collaborate Daniel Cloud Campos, 'Blow' finds Jackson Wang asserting his creative breadth with colour and charisma.

