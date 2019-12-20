Jackmaster Shares Mastermix 2019

Jackmaster has shared an expansive new Mastermix to toast the end of 2019.

The Glasgow DJ took a step back following an incident backstage Bristol festival Love Saves The Day, in which he was accused of sexual harassment.

Apologising publicly and privately to those involved, he sought help for his addiction to the party drug GHB.

Recently speaking to VICE about this process, it seems that Jackmaster is ready to get behind the decks again.

New Mastermix 2019 offers more than two hours of music, and right from the off it's trademark Jackmaster, with those soulful vocals and jackin' electro.

He comments...

"167 minutes of belters, featuring a few of my own edits and some tunes I made with close mates recently."

Tune in now.

