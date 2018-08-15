Jackmaster Expands On Behaviour At Love Saves The Day

Jackmaster has expanded on his actions at this year's Love Saves The Day festival in Bristol.

The DJ issued a statement earlier in the week, admitting to "inappropriate" behaviour at the Bristol event.

Since then, though, the issue has been skewed by online commentary, with the Scottish DJ now issuing a second statement.

Love Saves The Day told Resident Advisor : "Given the reaction to the statement he put up on Monday, and the total misrepresentation of the facts and the issue we were trying to raise, it was important for him to clarify the situation and our staff appreciate he is trying to do this."

Resident Advisor also carry testimony from someone who worked on site at Love Saves The Day festival. She said:

"Jack's behaviour on the night towards me crossed the boundaries of acceptability, regardless of the fact he was clearly off his head... Myself and other staff that he hurt, offended and upset on the night spoke with the festival management, and decided that the incidents had to be addressed and not ignored."

Jackmaster has admitted that his initial statement was "too ambiguous", writing: "I was abusive and acted lewdly and inappropriately towards numerous members of staff at the festival—both female and male—during a drug-induced blackout, which I had put myself into after my performance by drinking a substance called GHB."

He says: "During the ensuing blackout, my actions involved attempting to kiss and grab people against their will. I am truly disgusted and ashamed of myself, and I do not wish to use my substance abuse as an excuse for my actions."

Find full statements from Jackmaster, Love Saves The Day, and festival staff on Resident Adviser HERE.

