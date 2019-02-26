Jackie Mendoza Shares Brain-Melting New Remix

Jackie Mendoza's music is this remarkable fusion of old and new, of the various strands that make up her heritage.

Debut EP 'LuvHz' moves from West Coast pop to all out psychedelia, throwing in some potent references to Tijuana, Mexico.

There's a Latin pop edge to her work, all viewed through this distorted lens, one that allows an individual voice to seep through.

'LuvHz' is out now on Luminelle Recordings, with Jackie Mendoza set to kick off some UK and Ireland dates on October 16th.

EP highlight 'Mucho Más' has received the remix treatment to coincide, with Matias Aguayo and Camille Mandoki taking it for a waltz through the echo chamber.

A dazzling re-working, 'Mucho Más' is flushed full of colour and nuance, an expansive take on Mendoza's initial songwriting.

She comments: "'Mucho Más' is about overcoming anxiety and sadness because there is 'way more out there'. It’s a song about exploration and overcoming fears."

"Matias Aguayo and Camille Mandoki made the message of the song come full circle. Two years ago I would not have imagined one of my favourite producer would be remixing my song with the help of Mandoki. Together, they changed the mystery of the song into optimism."

Tune in now.

Catch Jackie Mendoza at the following shows:

October

16 Glasgow Broadcast

17 Dublin Lost Lane

25 London Sebright Arms *FREE ENTRY*

27 Leeds Headrow House

28 Manchester YES #

29 London Jazz Cafe #

# = w/ Helado Negro

