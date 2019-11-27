Jack Whitehall To Present BRIT Awards 2020

Comedian Jack Whitehall will return to present BRIT Awards 2020.

The UK personality kicked off his BRITs reign in 2018, and will return in 2020 for his third successive appearance.

The BRIT Awards 2020 takes place on February 18th, once again occupying London's O2 Arena.

Broadcast on ITV, the host expressed his happiness at being given another shot.

Jack Whitehall said: “I'm delighted to be back hosting the BRITs for a third time! I'm excited for another night of trying not to put my foot in it in front of the biggest names in the music industry."

One award will be decided before the event, of course, with BRIT Rising Star 2020 nominations for Beabadoobee, Joy Crookes, and Celeste being announced yesterday (November 27th).

