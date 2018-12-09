Jack White To Share New Documentary, EP On Amazon

Jack White is set to share a new live EP and full documentary on Amazon.

The American artist brought his Boarding House Reach tour to Washington DC earlier in the year, and was accompanied by director Emmett Malloy.

Malloy also worked on The White Stripes' 2009 live documentary Under The Great White Northern Lights, and this new film follows Jack White as he explores Washington DC and gives a surprise performance for students at Woodrow Wilson High School.

The film will be released through Amazon on September 21st, and is set to be accompanied by a six track live EP, ranging from White Stripes favourites to new solo cuts.

'Jack White - Kneeling At The Anthem DC' tracklisting:

1. Corporation (Live)

2. Over and Over and Over (Live)

3. Blunderbuss (Live)

4. Ice Station Zebra (Live)

5. Connected by Love (Live)

6. Icky Thump (Live)

