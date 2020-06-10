Jack White Salutes Eddie Van Halen On Saturday Night Live

Jack White saluted Eddie Van Halen during a special performance on Saturday Night Live.

The Detroit guitarist stepped in as a last minute musical guest, playing a quickfire set of solo and White Stripes classics.

In a neat move Jack White performed using a guitar designed for him by the late Eddie Van Halen, who passed away this week.

It was a wailing performance fit for the late rock icon, with Jack White pulling put some lightning moves on 'Lazaretto' and an extended medley led by 'Ball And Biscuit'.

Tune in below.

